Parasite and Joaquin Phoenix were among the big winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Parasite was the winner of the big prize of the night – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – becoming the first foreign language film to take home the award.

Phoenix was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Joker.

Advertisement

Renée Zellweger won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize for Judy, while the supporting gongs went to Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively.

The wins cement the four stars as frontrunners of the Oscars next month, while the ensemble prize is a boost for Parasite‘s Best Picture prospects.

On the TV side of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, while the Drama equivalent went to Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show.

It was also a good night for Game of Thrones, which won the Male Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage and the Stunt Ensemble prize too.

Advertisement

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also won two gongs – Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Tony Shaloub.

Here is the full list of winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies

The Crown – WINNER

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – WINNER

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones- WINNER

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen