Parasite and Joaquin Phoenix were among the big winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Parasite was the winner of the big prize of the night – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture – becoming the first foreign language film to take home the award.
Phoenix was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his part in Joker.
Renée Zellweger won the Female Actor in a Leading Role prize for Judy, while the supporting gongs went to Brad Pitt and Laura Dern for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Marriage Story, respectively.
The wins cement the four stars as frontrunners of the Oscars next month, while the ensemble prize is a boost for Parasite‘s Best Picture prospects.
On the TV side of things, Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Fleabag, while the Drama equivalent went to Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show.
It was also a good night for Game of Thrones, which won the Male Actor in a Drama Series for Peter Dinklage and the Stunt Ensemble prize too.
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel also won two gongs – Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for Tony Shaloub.
Here is the full list of winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Lupita Nyong’o (Us)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renée Zellweger (Judy) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
- Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
- Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown – WINNER
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Steve Carell (The Morning Show)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) – WINNER
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
- Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) – WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
- Olivia Colman (The Crown)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
- Patricia Arquette (The Act)
- Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
- Joey King (The Act)
- Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story) – WINNER
- Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
- Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)
- Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
- Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
- Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
- Game of Thrones- WINNER
- GLOW
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen