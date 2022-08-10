Sean Bean criticised by Hollywood actresses for comments about intimacy coordinators

Sean Bean has received criticism from Hollywood actresses for his recent comments about intimacy coordinators.

In an interview with The Times, the Game Of Thrones and Snowpiercer star suggested that these specialists, who have become common place on film and TV sets since the rise of the #MeToo movement, would “spoil the spontaneity” of sex scenes.

“It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things,” said Bean of having an intimacy coordinator in the room. “Somebody saying, ‘Do this, put your hands there, while you touch his thing…”

He added: “I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise.”

Bean also said of his Snowpiercer co-star Lena Hall, with whom he filmed an unaired sex scene: “This one had a musical cabaret background, so she was up for anything.”

Hall was one of the first actresses to respond to Bean’s comments, writing in a tweet: “Just because I am in theatre (not cabaret, but I do perform them every once in a while) does not mean that I am up for anything. Seriously does depend on the other actor, the scene we are about to do, the director, and whatever crew has to be in there to film it.”

The actress went on to say: “I do feel that intimacy coordinators are a welcome addition to the set.”

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler, who filmed sex scenes with 25-year-old Ansel Elgort when she was 17, also responded to Bean’s remarks, stressing the importance of intimacy coordinators.

intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors. i was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS— they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience. spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. wake up. https://t.co/bpxT2DVU1R — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) August 8, 2022

“Intimacy coordinators establish an environment of safety for actors,” she wrote. “I was extremely grateful for the one we had on WSS – they showed grace to a newcomer like myself + educated those around me who’ve had years of experience.”

Urging Bean to “wake up”, she added: “Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe.”

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil shared a similar sentiment when responding to media coverage of Bean’s comments.

In reference to his argument that intimacy coordinators could reduce sex scenes to “technical exercises”, Jamil wrote: “It should only be technical. It’s like a stunt.

“Our job as actors is to make it not look technical. Nobody wants an impromptu grope…”

Elsewhere, Amanda Seyfried recently explained that she felt pressured into nude scenes early on in her career, fearing she would lose her job if she refused.