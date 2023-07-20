NewsFilm News

Sean Bean fans are angry that he’s been killed off yet again

It marks the 25th time that the actor has met his end on screen

Sean Bean fans have been complaining after the actor was killed off on screen for the 25th time in a new series.

The actor has famously met his end in the likes of The Lord Of The Rings and Game Of Thrones, and fans have even set up petitions to stop filmmakers from killing him off in their projects.

Bean plays Douglas Bennett in new BBC drama World On Fire, and fans have shared their anger after Bennett became the 25th character portrayed by Bean to die on screen.

The second series of the show began to air at the weekend (July 16) and Bean’s character was killed as German bombs dropped on Manchester.

Fans on Twitter have since spoken of their disappointment of the repeat occurence, with one tweeting: “So I guess I am hate watching World on Fire. Poor old Lesley Manville doing her best to actually make it watchable. Still at least they’ve contributed to the list of shows that killed off Sean Bean in the first season (retcon).”

Another added: “World on Fire season 2 started tonight and they’ve killed off sean bean off screen i am fucking furious and devastated.”

“They killed off Sean Bean. And I can’t even pretend to be surprised,” another said of the show, with others sharing their lack of surprise at the plot twist.

Last year, Bean revealed which of his on-screen deaths he considers to be the best. In an interview with RadioTimes.com, the actor explained why Boromir’s death scene in Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring is his favourite.

“I thought his death was very heroic and triumphant and poignant,” he said. “It had pathos. And the [frame rate] slowed down and it had great music playing really loud. And it was great to try and fight back – he went on forever.”

He added: “I was very happy with that! Better than a quick death!”

Speaking more generally about the trope of his characters dying, Bean went on to explain how he now asks the writers of each project about his fate before accepting a role. “I just start at the end!” he added, while pretending to flip through a script.

