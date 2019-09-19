“All a bit predictable”: Sean Bean now rejects roles where his character dies on screen

"I just had to cut that out and start surviving"

Sean Bean has revealed that he no longer accepts roles in which his character dies on screen.

The actor, 60, is infamous for meeting his end in a variety of TV shows and films including Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and GoldenEye.

Now, Bean says he’s “turned down stuff” because it’s all became par for the course.

He told The Sun: “I’ve said: ‘[Audiences] know my character’s going to die because I’m in it! I just had to cut that out and start surviving, otherwise it was all a bit predictable.”

Bean is known for portraying Ned Stark in the first series of Game of Thrones. Ned meets him untimely end with his head chopped off in the season’s penultimate episode.

Elsewhere, in The Fellowship of the Ring his character Boromir is pelted with arrows and in GoldenEye his character Alec Trevelyan perishes after being thrown off a tower by James Bond. Some of Bean’s other memorable onscreen deaths have seen him ripped apart by horses (Black Death), impaled on an anchor (Patriot Games) and forced off a cliff by cattle (The Field).

“I’ve played a lot of baddies,” Bean told The Sun. “They were great, but they weren’t very fulfilling – and I always died.”

A ‘Don’t Kill Sean Bean’ social media campaign was launched in 2014 urging casting agents to stay away from killing him off.

Bean stars in a new wartime mini-series World on Fire which premieres on BBC One on September 29.