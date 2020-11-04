Sean Connery fans petition to rename Edinburgh airport in his honour

A petition has been launched to rename Edinburgh airport after the late Sean Connery.

Fans wrote in a Change.org petition that the James Bond actor deserves the honour, following his death at the age of 90 last week (October 31).

Andrew Morton, who created the petition, said: “Liverpool has John Lennon airport, Belfast has George Best airport and with the death of one of her most famous sons Edinburgh should have a Sir Sean Connery airport.”

At the time of writing, almost 1,500 people have signed in favour of the renaming. Representatives from Edinburgh have not yet commented on the petition.

Last weekend, Sean Connery’s wife, French-Morran artist Micheline Roquebrune, revealed that the actor had been battling dementia before his death.

“It was no life for him,” she said. “It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly”. Roquebrune added that Connery then “got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”

“At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful,” she said. “I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted.”

Daniel Craig, who has played the role of Bond since 2006 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, paid his respects to the screen icon on social media.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig, who is set to reprise the role once more in the forthcoming No Time To Die, wrote via the official 007 Twitter account.

“Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster.”

He added: “He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”