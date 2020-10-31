Sean Connery has died aged 90

Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, his family have confirmed.

No cause of death has yet been given for the star, most famous for his portrayal of James Bond across seven of the classic films.

As the BBC report, Connery died in his sleep overnight last night while in the Bahamas. The report adds that Connery had been unwell for some time prior to his death.

The Scottish actor was the first to bring James Bond to the big screen, first appearing in 1962’s Dr. No, and playing the role until 1982, also appearing in You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, Never Say Never Again and more.

He has been voted as the best Bond of all time in a host of polls.

Across his career, Connery picked up an Oscar in 1988 for his role as a cop in The Untouchables, while he also won three Golden Globes and two Baftas.