Sean Penn filming documentary in Ukraine about Russia’s invasion

Sean Penn is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion.

As confirmed by Vice Studios to Variety, the actor appeared at a press briefing by the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on Thursday (February 24), listening to government officials speak about the crisis.

Penn previously visited Ukraine in November last year, where he prepared for the documentary by visiting with the country’s military. Photos from the visit were released by the Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service at the time.

According to a statement released by the Office of the President of the Ukraine on Facebook, Penn has spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, along with local journalists and members of the military.

До України прибув американський актор та кінорежисер, лауреат премії «Оскар» Шон Пенн.Режисер спеціально приїхав до… Posted by Офіс Президента України on Thursday, February 24, 2022

“The director specifically came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the translated statement read.

“Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.”

The statement added: “Sean Penn is demonstrating bravery that many others have been lacking, in particular some Western politicians. The more people like that – the true friends of Ukraine, who support the fight for freedom – the quicker we can stop this heinous invasion by Russia.”

Penn has fronted documentaries in the past, including 2020 Discovery Plus film Citizen Penn which recounted the actor’s efforts to establish non-profit organisation Community Organised Relief Effort (CORE) following the 2010 Haiti earthquakes.

The organisation, founded by Penn, also administered free coronavirus tests in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.