Second time lucky – redesign of controversial live-action Sonic The Hedgehog revealed in new trailer

The first iteration of the live-action version of the character was met with ridicule

The new redesign of the controversial live-action Sonic The Hedgehog has been shared in the film’s new trailer – watch it below.

The adaptation of the character for the new movie was met with ridicule upon its unveiling back in April.

The fan backlash eventually ended up forcing the creators of the movie to redesign the new Sonic, with director Jeff Fowler saying: “Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…”

Get a glimpse at the new Sonic in the trailer for the film, which comes out on February 14, 2020, below.

The unveiling of the original Sonic The Hedgehog trailer angered fans, with one going as far as to say that the character looked like “the mascot for a disease”. The movie was delayed from November 2019 to February 2020 after the backlash, as the producers had to work on the new version of Sonic.

Judging by the comments to the new trailer, it already seems to be going down much better with fans. One called the new design a “step in the right direction” while another said it was “a lot better”.

Another fan calls the difference between the two characters “insane”, while another says the new character is “the way [Sonic] was meant to be”.

Sonic The Hedgehog hits cinemas on February 14, 2020.