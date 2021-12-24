Second trailer for ‘Uncharted’ gives Sully his iconic moustache

The second trailer for Uncharted – Sony’s cinematic adaption of the acclaimed PlayStation franchise – has landed, giving fans the first look at Victor Sullivan (aka Sully, played in the film by Mark Wahlberg) with his classic moustache.

The film itself will hit UK cinemas on February 11, 14 years after Sony first teased its existence. It looks set to incorporate plot threads and set pieces from all across the Uncharted franchise, with this trailer – our second look at the film, following a teaser back in October – showing the legendary plane scene from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, and the climactic pirate ship reveal from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, reinterpreted in live action.

The new trailer also gives us a better look at the hot-and-cold friendship between Sully and his protégé, Nathan Drake (played by Tom Holland), as they endeavour to pull of an epic heist “500 years in the making”. Take a look at it below:

A synopsis for Uncharted reads: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long lost brother.”

The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom). Starring alongside Holland and Wahlberg will be Sophia Ali as Nathan Drake’s love interest, Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, and Antonio Banderas as a villainous treasure hunter.

The adaptation comes after a troubled production cycle, with a revolving door of directors stemming back to 2010. David O’Russell was originally signed to direct the film before departing in 2011, with names like Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight subsequently joining and leaving the project.

Developed by Naughty Dog, the Uncharted video game series consists of four mainline titles, concluding with A Thief’s End in 2016. There are spin-offs, too, including 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which marked the first game to not feature Nathan Drake.

The upcoming Legacy Of Thieves collection, due out early next year for PS5 and PC, will bundle the entire franchise thus far into a single disc. Earlier this month, we learned that Sony removed the standalone versions of A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy from the PlayStation Store in anticipation of the bundle’s release.

HBO is adapting Naughty Dog’s other major video game franchise, The Last Of Us, into a TV series with original creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively.