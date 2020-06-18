Secret Cinema to hold socially distanced drive-in film screenings next month

Secret Cinema have announced the launch of a new series of drive-in film screenings.

The London-based event, which hosts immersive cinema events, are heading to the Goodwood racing circuit in West Sussex next month for a new socially distanced event.

‘The Drive-In’ arrives after the government gave the green light to drive-in film events last week, and will begin on July 5 with a screening of Chris Hemsworth’s Rush.

The rest of the drive-in series will also feature the likes of Moulin Rouge, Moana, The Incredibles, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing and Pretty Woman in the first two weeks. More films are expected to be confirmed soon.

Tickets for the first two weeks of shows will be available to buy from 10am on June 22 here.

Speaking of the new event, Secret Cinema CEO Max Alexander says: “Secret Cinema allows people to escape reality through the magic and wonder of iconic and beloved films, and this is just what people need right now.”

Earlier in lockdown, Secret Cinema launched a new home-based edition of their lauded immersive film experience. Secret Sofa allowed fans to sign up to an interactive experience of classic films from their homes.

Secret Cinema’s last full event took place in London earlier this year, and was based on Netflix sci-fi smash Stranger Things. In a review of the event, NME wrote: “This is yet another success story for Secret Cinema and perhaps their biggest and best project yet. Moulin Rouge set a marker, Blade Runner brought special effects, Casino Royale was the grandest of the series. Stranger Things, however, focuses on the little things.”