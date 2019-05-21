See Chucky take out Slinky from ‘Toy Story’ in latest ‘Child’s Play’ poster

Barbecue dachshund, anyone?

The latest poster for the upcoming movie reboot of Child’s Play sees the demonic and iconic doll Chucky take aim at Slinky from Toy Story.

Both Toy Story 4 and Child’s Play have the same release date of June 21. However in the latest poster from the horror franchise, it has once again upped its game by mocking Toy Story‘s promotional posters, this time with Slinky the toy dachshund on the receiving end of the murderous doll’s twisted antics.

Depicting the same colour schemes as the Disney Pixar franchise’s promotional campaign, the latest Child’s Play poster sees Chucky barbecuing Slinky the dog. Check out the poster below.

This isn’t the first time Chucky has taken aim at the Toy Story crew. Last month (April 30), another poster mocking the franchise was shared. Depicting the same colour scheme once again and mirroring a rival poster, Chucky can be seen walking away from a slain cowboy, likely representing Toy Story‘s Woody. Check out both posters below.

With Star Wars icon Mark Hamill voicing the character of Chucky in the upcoming reboot, the first trailer was revealed earlier this month – showing the doll as fully out of control as well as sharing the first look at Aubrey Plaza as Andy’s mother.

A recent trailer for Toy Story 4 showed the character Bo Peep making her return.

Describing Bo Peep’s comeback, director Josh Cooley said: “Bo’s taken control of her own destiny.”

He added: “While Woody was watching Andy grow up, Bo gathered dust until she took it upon herself to head out into the world. And when Woody shows up, they can’t believe that they’ve found each other again.”