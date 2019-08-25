See Emma Stone as punk rock Cruella De Vil in image from upcoming ‘101 Dalmations’ prequel

'Cruella' is out in 2021

A first look at Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil has been shared at Disney‘s D23 Expo.

The company is holding its massive event in California this weekend, and we’re getting a whole host of information as to upcoming Disney flicks.

Appearing via video link at the Expo in Anaheim, California this weekend, Stone described the upcoming film as “punk rock” and revealed that it will be set in 1970s London.

Timing-wise, the film, simply called Cruella, will serve as a prequel to 101 Dalmatians, and, cast-wise, will also feature Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

It’s out on May 28, 2021, and will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who helmed I, Tonya.

See the first image of Stone as Cruella below.

Elsewhere at D23, it has been confirmed that Ewan McGregor will return as Obi Wan Kenobi in a new Star Wars tv series set for the new Disney+ channel.

Also on the new service will be The World According To Jeff Goldblum, a window into the world of the actor and jazz pianist.

There’s also a confirmed release date for Black Panther 2, a new Pixar film called Soul that will feature a sountrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and a first trailer for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ live-action remake.