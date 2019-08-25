See the new poster for upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

Rey and Ren do battle

A new poster for the upcoming Star Wars film The Rise Of Skywalker has been revealed.

It’s just one of a host of pieces of news around the franchise recently, with a new Star Wars TV show also confirmed, set to see Ewan McGregor returning as Obi Wan Kenobi.

At Disney’s current D23 expo in Anaheim, California, a new poster has been revealed for Episode 9 in the series, which sees Rey and Kylo Ren doing battle. See it below.

The Rise Of Skywalker will come to cinemas on December 20.

Director JJ Abrams has talked about how he has no qualms with using unedited footage featuring the late Carrie Fisher in the new film.

“It’s hard to even talk about it without sounding like I’m being some kind of cosmic spiritual goofball,” the director told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “But it felt like we suddenly had found the impossible answer to the impossible question. It has a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had.”

Elsewhere in the Star Wars universe, the first trailer for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’ has also arrived.

This weekend’s D23 expo has brought plenty of news. We’ve been given a confirmed release date for Black Panther 2, a new Pixar film called Soul that will feature a sountrack from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and a first trailer for ‘Lady and the Tramp’ live-action remake. There’s also a first look at Emma Stone in the role of a “punk rock” Cruella De Vil in the upcoming 101 Dalmations prequel.