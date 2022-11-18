See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’

The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross.

Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year.

According to a synopsis from the IFC Films production, Wilson’s Nargle “has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke”.

But a “younger, better artist” soon enters the picture and “steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves”.

See Wilson’s Ross-inspired look in the image below.

Who's behind those happy little clouds? ☁️ It’s Carl Nargle, Vermont's No. 1 public access TV painter. Owen Wilson stars in PAINT, an off the (gallery) wall comedy coming to theaters in 2023! pic.twitter.com/E0b8hzXUZr — IFC Films (@IFCFilms) November 17, 2022

The “signature perm” is reminiscent of Ross’ curly hair style. The late painter, who died in 1995, was renowned for his soothing art lessons on the PBS show he fronted from 1983 to 1994. Ross’ look and legacy has been celebrated in American culture, with many choosing to dress up as the late artist for Halloween.

The 2021 Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed featured a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s legacy.

Paint, which is written and directed by Brit McAdams, is based on The Black List 2010 screenplay. It stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Stephen Root, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus and Lucy Freyer.

“We’re thrilled to finally work with the boundless and versatile talent of Owen Wilson, as he effortlessly brings Carl Nargle’s character to life from a savvy script and direction by Brit McAdams,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, told Deadline.

“Paint has all the makings of a quotable comedic masterpiece, and we hope audiences of all ages are ready for a lot of laughs and a lot of heart.”

Paint is due for release in US cinemas on April 28, 2023. Further by-location releases are to be confirmed.