See the full list of 2021 SAG Awards winners

The winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) have been announced, with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Minari leading the pack regarding the most awards.

Held virtually in a pre-recorded, shortened ceremony last night (April 4), the awards also recognised Anya Taylor-Joy for her work in The Queen’s Gambit (for which she also won a Golden Globe last month), and Chadwick Boseman continued his posthumous winning streak for his leading role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Elsewhere, The Trial Of The Chicago 7 picked up a gong for best ensemble cast in a motion picture while Minari‘s Youn Yuh-jung made history by becoming the first Korean actress to win the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award.

See the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) – WINNER

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) – WINNER

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari) – WINNER

Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong – WINNER

Minari – Noel Kate Cho, Yeri Han, Scott Haze, Alan Kim, Will Patton, Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn

Da 5 Bloods – Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Nguyễn Ngọc Lâm, Lê Y Lan, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Van Veronica Ngo, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Jasper Pääkkönen, Clarke Peters, Sandy Hương Phạm, Jean Reno, Melanie Thierry and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Chadwick Boseman, Jonny Coyne, Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman

One Night In Miami – Kingsley Ben-Adir, Beau Bridges, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Michael Imperioli, Joaquina Kalukango, Leslie Odom Jr., Lance Reddick and Nicolette Robinson

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Mulan

News Of The World

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984 – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – WINNER

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark) – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown) – WINNER

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead To Me)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown – Gillian Anderson, Marion Bailey, Helena Bonham Carter, Stephen Boxer, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Erin Doherty, Charles Edwards, Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Josh O’Connor and Sam Phillips – WINNER

Better Call Saul – Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Giancarlo Esposito, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn

Bridgerton – Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Jason Barnett, Sabrina Bartlett, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Kathryn Drysdale, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Jessica Madsen, Molly McGlynn, Ben Miller, Luke Newton, Julian Ovenden, Regé-Jean Page, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston and Polly Walker

Lovecraft Country – Jamie Chung, Aunjanue Ellis, Jada Harris, Abbey Lee, Jonathan Majors, Wunmi Mosaku, Jordan Patrick Smith, Jurnee Smollett, and Michael Kenneth Williams

Ozark – Jason Bateman, McKinley Belcher III, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Kevin L. Johnson, Laura Linney, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Joseph Sikora, Felix Solis, Charlie Tahan and Madison Thompson

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek – Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Sarah Levy, Annie Murphy, Catherine O’Hara, Noah Reid, Jennifer Robertson and Karen Robinson – WINNER

Dead To Me – Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, Max Jenkins, James Marsden, Sam McCarthy, Natalie Morales, Diana Maria Riva and Luke Roessler

The Flight Attendant – Kaley Cuoco, Merle Dandridge, Nolan Gerard Funk, Michelle Gomez, Michiel Huisman, Yasha Jackson, Jason Jones, T.R. Knight, Zosia Mamet, Audrey Grace Marshall, Griffin Matthews, Rosie Perez, Terry Serpico and Colin Woodell

The Great – Belinda Bromilow, Sebastian de Souza, Sacha Dhawan, Elle Fanning, Phoebe Fox, Bayo Gbadamosi, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge, Nicholas Hoult, Louis Hynes, Florence Keith-Roach, Gwilym Lee, Danusia Samal and Charity Wakefield

Ted Lasso – Annette Badland, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh, James Lance, Nick Mohammed, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian – WINNER

Westworld

