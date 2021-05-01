Selena Gomez is starring in Petra Collins’ new thriller ‘Spiral’

Selena Gomez is set to star in Petra Collins’ new psychological thriller Spiral, about a former influencer with a social media addiction.

It will see the pair working together again for Collins’ feature-length directorial debut, after she directed Gomez’s recent video for ‘Fetish’.

Drake is also on board to executive produce the film alongside Future the Prince, who works with the Toronto rapper on HBO’s Euphoria.

As Deadline report, the film follows “a former influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart”.

In terms of her music career, Gomez recently hinted that she may be retiring as a singer. Back in March, she told Vogue: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’

“I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Ahead of the retirement talk, Gomez released her first Spanish-language album, titled ‘Revelación’, back in March.

Reviewing the EP, NME wrote: “When ‘Revelación’ was first announced, Gomez teased fans about its release, sharing a decade-old Tweet that read, ‘Can’t wait for y’all to hear the Spanish record… it’s sounding so cool,’ with the added caption: ‘I think it will be worth the wait.’ With ‘Revelación’, you can’t help but agree with her.”