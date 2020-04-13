Nicole Kidman-starring horror classic The Others is set to get a “timely” remake.

The self-isolation film from 2001 strikes a chord with the state of the world at the moment, as many are quarantined due to the ongoing coronavirus.

According to Deadline, the film has been confirmed for a new adaptation that will modernise and reinvent the original plot, courtesy of Sentient Entertainment.

Speaking to Deadline about the new project, producer Renee Tab said: “I am honoured to be able to work on my favourite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences.”

“It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm,” she said. “We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”

The original film saw Kidman star as a widow who isolates her children indoors from a disease that causes photosensitivity, in a house they believe to be haunted.

Upon its release in 2001, The Others made more than $200 million at the box office, and saw Kidman pick up Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

The film industry has been heavily affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with Netflix among the companies aiming to help, launching a relief fund offering over $100 million to support affected artists during the coronavirus outbreak.

