Terrifying.
James Gunn has said that a sequel to Brightburn could be on the way.
The horror movie debuted last month and starred Elizabeth Banks and The Office‘s David Denman as the adoptive parents of a young boy from another world who has crash-landed on Earth.
While the premise sounds similar to the origins of Superman, the film instead poses the question of what happens when the child uses his power for evil, rather than good.
“What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister,” the film’s official synopsis teased.
“With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.”
Despite debuting to mixed reviews, Gunn, who produced the movie, says that a follow-up is in the works.
“I think I’m tied up [directing] for the next few years with Suicide Squad and the Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel,” the Guardians of the Galaxy director told an Instagram follower.
This comes after Gunn was reinstated as the director of Guardians of The Galaxy 3, following his initial dismissal in July 2018. Before that, he’ll head to DC Comics to direct the forthcoming Suicide Squad reboot.