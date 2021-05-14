Actor Seth Rogen has opened up about the time he was hit by Beyoncé‘s security guard at the 2011 Grammys.

In an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, Rogen spoke of his attempt to talk with the singer at the 2011 Grammys. Upon spotting Beyoncé, who was walking hand-in-hand with Gwyneth Paltrow, the actor immediately headed over to speak with her. “I charged over, instinct took over, and I was like, ‘I gotta go say hi!’” he said.

Unfortunately, Rogen didn’t get very far. “I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink,” he said. “I spilled it all over myself and then a second later, someone came up to me and was like, ‘Uh, you now have to present a Grammy.’” He added that he was “humiliated” and “didn’t get to meet Beyoncé”.

Rogen was speaking as part of a promotional tour for his newly-released memoir Yearbook. The collection of real-life stories and personal essays are mined from Rogen’s teenage years and his lengthy acting career.

Included in the book are details on the international backlash that The Interview – which Rogen co-wrote and starred in – incurred from North Korea and the subsequent email hacking scandal that led Sony to limit its release. It also addresses the actor’s battles with anti-Semitism in Hollywood.

Rogen recently came under fire from Charlene Yi, his co-star in The Disaster Artist. In an interview with Yahoo! News, Yi accused Rogen of being an “enabler” of his friend James Franco’s “predatory” behaviour on the set of the film. She has since asked Rogen to publicly apologise to the women who accused Franco of sexual misconduct via her Instagram account.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Rogen announced that he has no plans to work with Franco again. Franco has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, labelling them “inaccurate”.