Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off set during ‘This Is The End’ cannibalism scene

This Is The End director Seth Rogen has confirmed a long-held rumour that Harry Potter star Emma Watson walked off set during filming for a specific scene in the 2013 comedy.

The film saw Rogen joined by Watson, James Franco, Danny McBride, Rihanna and more, all playing exaggerated versions of themselves who get stuck in Franco’s house while the apocalypse plays out.

At the time of filming for the movie, a rumour emerged that Watson “stormed off” set due to feeling uncomfortable about a particular scene set to be included in the film, where McBride embraces cannibalism and Channing Tatum plays his prisoner while wearing a gimp mask.

Asked about the long-held rumour in a new interview by British GQ, Rogen confirmed the legitimacy of the theory, and reflected: “I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know?

“I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was.”

“But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship,” he added. “She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Reflecting on how the scene was changed in the film due to Watson’s objection, Rogen said: “She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.”

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen’s new cannabis lifestyle site temporarily crashed earlier this month due to a high demand.

Rogen founded Houseplant with his writing partner Evan Goldberg and producers James Weaver and Alex McAtee. It offers cannabis for delivery in California and home goods, such as ashtrays and lighters.