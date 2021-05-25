Seth Rogen remembers turning down Tom Cruise’s Scientology pitch

Seth Rogen has recalled the moment Tom Cruise tried to pitch Scientology to him.

The actor recounted the tale in a new interview with Good Morning Britain, recalling how he was invited to Cruise’s house over 10 years ago for advice about getting into comedy.

“It was a slow sell,” Rogen began, remembering when Cruise started pitching him about the religion. “At first I was a little insulted when he didn’t bring it up because I was like: ‘Am I not good enough for him? Does he actually want to talk about comedy? Am I not good enough to be indoctrinated by this man?’

Advertisement

“But eventually – it was around when he had just been jumping on Oprah’s couch and kind of just acting generally strange in the media – he started to say that he felt the media was manipulating how he was coming across.”

Rogen then claimed that Cruise had said the media were being “incentivised” to make him “look bad” in reference to the pharmaceuticals industry.

“Then he brought up his friend Louis Farrakhan, which was a shocking revelation as well, he said they’ve also made him look bad in the media,” Rogen said.

“He said it’s all because of Scientology, and if you give me an hour to just explain to you what Scientology is, it’ll blow your mind. You’ll say no way.”

Describing his feelings at the time, Rogen said he was worried about turning Cruise down.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I did not have the strength to say ‘tell me about it’ because I was genuinely worried that I was not strong enough to have Tom Cruise pitch me on Scientology and say no to him because I’m a huge fan of him, honestly,” Rogen said.

Elsewhere, Seth Rogen recently remembered being hit by Beyoncé’s security guard at the 2011 Grammys.