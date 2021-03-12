Seth Rogen’s new cannabis site temporarily shut down due to high demand

A new cannabis lifestyle site launched by Seth Rogen temporarily crashed due to a high demand.

The site, entitled Houseplant, was launched in the US yesterday (March 11), but as soon as it went live, the volume of traffic caused a temporary shutdown. The cannabis lifestyle brand previously debuted in Canada in 2019.

“Well… we have underestimated you once again. Due to insane traffic we took the Houseplant site down temporarily while I learn to write code,” Rogen wrote. “I’m very sorry if you’ve been waiting. There’s still a lot of products available! I will let you know as soon as it’s up again.”

Rogen eventually took to Twitter a few hours later to announce that the site was up and running again.

“I fixed it! Happy to say houseplant.com is back up and running!” he later added. “We still have a waiting room set up to deal with traffic. Head there now to shop explore our Housegoods (and other things on our website!).”

Rogen founded the company with his writing partner Evan Goldberg and producers James Weaver and Alex McAtee. It offers cannabis for delivery in California and home goods, such as ashtrays and lighters.

