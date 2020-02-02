Seven Studio Ghibli films are now streaming on Netflix as part of the streaming service’s new rollout with the iconic Japanese studio.

It was announced last month that 21 Studio Ghibli films will come to Netflix across the first half of 2020.

Yesterday (February 1) saw the first batch of films, including Castle in the Sky, My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service, land on Netflix.

The likes of Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke will follow next month (March 1), with Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo being the last to join the streaming service as of the first day of April.

See the full list of Studio Ghibli films to currently be on Netflix below.

“Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years,” Netflix said in a statement upon the announce of the new deal.

“We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia – so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

The films will be available in the UK alongside a number of other countries, though the US, Canada and Japan have been excluded.

In other Studio Ghibli news, the studio has confirmed that they are working on two new movies in 2020, with one directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

“I hope that the mood of the stagnating society will be renewed and that we will have a year of hope. Studio Ghibli continues to work on two new films,” they said in a statement.