‘What We Do In The Shadows’ creator Taika Waititi announces mysterious new film

The 'Thor' director will embark on the secret project with Fox Searchlight and producer Garrett Basch

What We Do In The Shadows creator Taika Waititi has signed up to helm a mysterious new film.

The director, who was also behind the camera for Thor: Ragnarok, is set to head back to the Marvel universe with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

It has now been revealed that in advance of his latest MCU venture, the director will helm a secret new project alongside Fox Searchlight and producer Garrett Basch.

Sources have told Variety that Waititi has been signed up to write and direct a new production, details of which are completely under wraps for now.

Also set to be involved in the new Searchlight project are Jonathan Cavendish and Andy Serkis under their Imaginarium banner.

The director’s next film, due out on October 18, is Jojo Rabbit, which is set to star Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell.

Waititi recently described his movie as an “anti-hate satire“.

“Writer/director Taika Waititi brings his signature style of humour and pathos to his latest film, Jojo Rabbit, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic,” a premise for the film reads. “Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.”

Meanwhile, Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the Thor series, is set to start production in March 2020, and will be shot at Fox Studios in Sydney, Australia.