Shailene Woodley has opened up about filming sex scenes, saying that women wearing bras is unrealistic.

The Big Little Lies star spoke about appearing in the 2020 film Endings, Beginnings, which involves multiple intimate scenes. She revealed how boundaries are always ensured beforehand when she works on sex scenes.

“I’ve never felt uncomfortable doing intimate scenes because I’m very vocal,” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I always sit down and talk with the director, the other actor. We always have conversations of, ‘How are you planning on shooting it? Is nudity necessary? Is it going to distract from the scene, add to the scene?’

“We know exactly what the boundaries are. And I’ve never been in a situation where those things haven’t been honoured.”

The star added: “Oftentimes in movies, you see two people having sex and the woman has her bra on, and in real life, I don’t think I ever did that, sex with a bra – or very, very rarely.”

In other news, last year Nicole Kidman gave an update on where things stand with Big Little Lies season three, confirming that author Liane Moriarty was working on a new book that would serve as the basis for the next episodes of the HBO series.

“There’s a story being concocted,” she said on iHeart Radio’s Jam Nation podcast. “Our group of women all want to do it. It’s more the kernel of ideas that just need to be solidified.”

Speaking previously to Marie Claire, Kidman revealed: “Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again.

“I texted Zoë [Kravitz] and Laura [Dern], and they’re in. David E. Kelly and Liane have a really good idea for it. Watch this space.”