‘Shang-Chi’ star Simu Liu reacts to Disney CEO calling film’s rollout an “interesting experiment”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu has responded after Disney’s CEO described the film’s rollout as an “interesting experiment”.

The new Marvel movie will be the first to be released in cinemas for 45 days before arriving on Disney+ for streaming since the pandemic shook up theatrical releases.

During a Disney earnings call, boss Bob Chapek referred to the film as an “interesting experiment” and “another data point” for the studio.

Liu responded to Chapek’s comments on his social media pages, writing: “We are not an ‘interesting experiment’. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise.”

He added: “I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings will be released on September 3 in the UK and will also star Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong, Meng’er Zhang and more.

Last month, Wong opened up about being cast in the Marvel movie, saying he had initially been “kind of crestfallen” that he wasn’t part of it when he first heard the film had been commissioned.

“Then the call [from Marvel Studios] came,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Yes!’ You know, I’m super thrilled to be sat at a table of Asian excellence, it was amazing. I’m a big fan of all of those artists. Tony Leung [Chiu-wai] is a massive idol of mine. So it’s been constant surprises, that’s what [the role of Wong] gives me.”