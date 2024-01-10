Shannen Doherty says Kevin Smith movie killed her career

Writer and director of Mallrats, Kevin Smith, has apologised to Shannen Doherty after she confessed the 1995 movie ended her career.

On her podcast, Let’s Be Clear, the 52-year-old actor was discussing the buddy comedy with Smith, when she revealed to him that the movie didn’t necessarily lead to success for her.

Doherty said: “That’s kind of the interesting thing about Mallrats, right, is that it wasn’t a box office success.”

Smith agreed, “Oh, it died,” to which Doherty responded, “It died. So did my film career. That was it.”

The movie follows two men who go to the mall after both their girlfriends break up with them, only to find each of the girlfriends in disappointing circumstances, one on a dating show and one dating a store manager, played by Ben Affleck.

When Smith asked her if she ever went on to make another movie, Doherty replied: “No, that was it. People literally thought I was carrying the movie so therefore it was a box office failure it was completely on me. So there was no film career after that, which was a little brutal.”

She continued: “I really thought Mallrats was going to kick me into that gear.”

The Heathers star did go on to have a successful television career, starring in the popular US teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210 and the fantasy drama series, Charmed.

Smith later apologised to Doherty saying: “She’s right man. It’s like, if this works, here goes the movie career. And it really did not. Boy, I apologise for that.”

Despite its cult status now, the original release of the movie was a flop. It made $2.1million at the box office against a $6.1million budget, and received generally negative reviews. It currently holds an average rating of 5.6/10 on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

