Sharks invade a sunken plane in the new trailer for No Way Up, an action-thriller that is being compared to the Samuel L. Jackson-led Snakes On A Plane.

In the clip above, the plane is seen crashing into the ocean, leaving a small number of survivors trapped in an airlock underwater. With time and oxygen running out, matters only get worse for the passengers as a number of sharks swim into the aircraft.

In one of the trailer’s more amusing moments, one of the passengers announces to the others that there is no phone signal beneath the ocean.

Produced by RLJE films, the official synopsis for the movie reads: “When a plane crashes in the Pacific Ocean and comes to rest on the edge of an underwater ravine, the survivors face a race against time to escape the airlocked galley they are trapped in.”

Claudio Fäh (Wilder, Northmen: A Viking Saga) directs from a screenplay by Andy Mayson (The Girl with All the Gifts, Let Me In).

The cast includes Colm Meaney (Star Trek) BAFTA Award-winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), Sophie McIntosh (Brave New World), and Will Attenborough (Dunkirk).

Social media users have since been sharing their reactions to the trailer, with many understandably drawing comparisons with the likes of Snakes On A Plane and Sharknado.

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Yo remember the snakes on a plane? Yeah? How about sharks on a plane? GENIUS.”

“Looks ridiculous tbh, but I’m in,” wrote another, while a third added: “This looks so dumb but the same time so entertaining.”

“I’ve had it with these mf sharks on this mf plane!!!!” joked another X user.

No Way Up is set to release in cinemas on February 18, from which point it will also be available to rent on demand.