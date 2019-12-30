Sharon Stone locked out of Bumble dating app because users thought her account was fake

Sharon Stone has revealed she was locked out of her Bumble dating app because users thought her account was fake.

The actress took to Twitter to share that her account was blocked after Bumble had received “several reports about your profile being fake.”

She posted an image of the pop-up message on Twitter to raise awareness of her unlikely shut out.

“I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” she wrote. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive!”

Dating services like Bumble and Tinder are often inundated with fake profiles posing as celebrities.

Many were stunned that the Oscar-nominated actress, who has starred in movies such as Casino, Basic Instinct and Total Recall, genuinely had an account on the app.

Some of Stone’s followers tried to take advantage of the situation, attempting to shoot their shot with the 61-year-old actress.

“hello sharon if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by talk to ya soon,” one follower tweeted.

A second follower said: “Damn that’s so crazy I knew there was a reason we hadn’t matched yet haha but we’re here now so…”



Bumble was made aware of the issue and Stone’s account was restored.

Bumble’s editorial director Clare O’Connor tweeted: “AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won’t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey.”

