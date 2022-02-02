Sharon Stone calls Joe Rogan “dangerous” over COVID misinformation

Sharon Stone has called Joe Rogan “dangerous” over his views on COVID vaccines.

The actor hit out at the podcaster in light of COVID misinformation spreading on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which Rogan works on in an exclusive deal with Spotify.

More than 270 members of the science and medical community signed an open letter, which called Rogan’s actions “not only objectionable and offensive but also medically and culturally dangerous”.

“COVID is not an opinion-based situation and Mr Rogan thinking that his opinion or disclaimer for the lives he personally has affected and caused losses of – it’s not an opinion,” Stone said to TMZ.

“Mr Rogan is risking people’s lives with his idiocy and his professing that his thoughts about COVID are opinions.

“Infectious diseases are science, and they are fact-based situations, so the pretence that these are opinions is dangerous.

“He should put a disclaimer that he’s an asshole and that his behaviour is dangerous and affecting people’s lives and deaths.”

Rogan publicly responded to the situation earlier this week (January 31), as many artists have started removing their music from Spotify in protest.

In a video clip posted to Instagram, Rogan addressed “some of the controversy that’s been going on over the past few days”.

He told fans: “I don’t always get it right. I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view.”

Admitting that it is a “strange responsibility to have this many views and listeners,” he promised “to do my best in the future to balance things out”.

Of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s departure from Spotify, Rogan added: “I’m very sorry that they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan, I’ve always have been a Neil Young fan.”