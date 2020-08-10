Sharon Stone has revealed that she’s had three near-death experiences in her life.

The actor, who appears in new Netflix thriller Ratched, out next month, was discussing some of the experiences she faced in her childhood.

Stone told The Sun: “I had my neck cut to a sixteenth of an inch from my jugular vein when I was 14 on a clothesline.

“I’ve been hit by lightning and, wow, that was really intense. I was at home, we had our own well. I was filling up the iron with water and I had my hand on the tap.

“The well got hit by lightning and it came up through the water. I was indoors and I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen and hit the refrigerator. Thankfully my mum belted me round the face and brought me to.”

She added: “It’s like, ‘How am I going to die next time?’ Probably something super dramatic and nuts.” Stone was also hospitalised in 2001 after having a stroke, and had to take two years out of acting as a result.

Last month, Stone said that she wished she’d had an ‘intimacy coordinator’ on set during her early years as an actor. “When I did my first movie, which was Irreconcilable Differences, I had a topless scene. And they didn’t even clear the set,” she said.

“Everybody’s on set, like a million people on the set. And I take off my top and this actor screams, ‘Would you get out of the fucking way? I can’t even see her tits.'”

Last year, Stone was locked out of dating app Bumble because users thought her account was fake. “Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!” she wrote. “Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive!”

Her account was eventually reactivated this February.