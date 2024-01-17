Sharon Stone pitched ‘Barbie’ movie in 1990s but was laughed at

Sharon Stone has revealed that she pitched a Barbie-related movie back in the 1990s, but her ideas were dismissed.

The Total Recall actor commented on an Instagram post by America Ferrera of the speech the actor made when she accepted the SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards on January 15.

In the video, Ferrera acknowledged and thanked Barbie star, Margot Robbie, saying: “Margot, you saw value in Barbie, an entirely female idea that most would have dismissed as too girly, too frivolous or just too problematic.” She also added: “Thank you for gifting the world with Barbie.”

Stone, aged 65, commented on the post: “I was laughed out [of] the studio when i came w the Barbie idea in the 90s w the support of the head of Barbie”. She continued: “How far we’ve come thank you ladies for your courage and endurance”.

Ferrera also expressed gratitude to the film’s director and co-writer, Greta Gerwig, saying: “Thank you for proving through your incredible mastery as a filmmaker that women’s stories have no difficulty achieving cinematic greatness and box-office history at the same time.”

Barbie was recently awarded the inaugural Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globe Awards last week, following its nearly $1.5billion success in the box office since its release in July.

The SeeHer Award recognises and honours a woman who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.”

Ferrera’s monologue as Gloria in Barbie was one of the pivotal moments in the movie, where the Barbies understand and appreciate the typical experience of a woman, including the double standards they face.

In other news, Dan Levy has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to play Ken in Barbie.