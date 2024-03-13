Sharon Stone reveals producer who told her to “sleep with” co-star

Sharon Stone has revealed the identity of a film producer who told her to have sex with her co-star.

The Total Recall actor originally shared the story in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty Of Living Twice, but did not include the names of those involved.

Now, speaking on Louis Theroux’ podcast, Stone revealed that Robert Evans, the former head of Paramount Pictures, who produced films including Rosemary’s Baby and The Godfather, suggested she should sleep with her 1992’s Sliver co-star William Baldwin, to better Baldwin’s performance.

She explained: “[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because [then] his performance would get better.”

“If I could sleep with Billy,” she explained, “then we’d have chemistry on screen and save the movie. The real problem was me because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track.”

She added: “The real problem was I was such a tight-ass.”

Stone, now 66, criticsed the casting of her Sliver co-star, comparing him to Michael Douglas, with whom she starred in the 1992 movie Basic Instinct. She said: “He [Evans] wouldn’t listen to the list of actors I suggested for the part.”

She continued: “I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up.“Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business.”

In other news, last month Stone revealed that she had pitched a Barbie-related movie back in the 1990s, but was “laughed out [of] the studio”.