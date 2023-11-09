Sharon Stone says former Sony boss sexually harassed her in the 1980s

Sharon Stone has revealed that a former boss of Sony once sexually harassed her before she became a major film star.

The actor alleges that during a meeting in the 1980s, the executive, whom she does not name, exposed himself to her.

Speaking on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the Basic Instinct actor said: “I went to his office and it was, you know, back in the ‘80s, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know? It was those very low giant couches and my knees were around my neck and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch. And he is pacing around the office and he’s doing the exact same thing.”

Stone said the executive told her, “Oh, it’s true what they say about you and you’re the most gorgeous. We haven’t seen anyone like you in decades. Everybody’s talking about you and look at you. You’re the most articulate. You’re so smart and beautiful and that hair.”

“Then he came walking right up in front of me and he said, ‘But first … ‘, and he took his penis right out in my face,” Stone said. “Of course, I was very young and what I do when I’m nervous, because I’m basically a very bubbly person, I started laughing. I started laughing and crying at the same time and I couldn’t stop because I became hysterical. I couldn’t stop, so he didn’t know what to do. So, of course, he put it away and he went through this door behind his desk, which I thought was that he left, so I didn’t know what to do.”

“I was just sitting there hysterical and eventually his secretary came and led me out, right? This was not the last of many weird experiences like this in my career,” she added.

Stone went on to explain in the interview that she is ready to call out people for their behaviour now. “I’ve gone to screenings where the only seat left was an empty one next to me and I’ve had men sit on the stairs in the aisle because they know, don’t sit next to me if you’re a Me Too that Me Too’d me, don’t sit in that empty chair next to me unless you’re gonna say sorry.”

In other Sharon Stone news, she recently claimed that doctors thought she was “faking” what turned out to be a brain haemorrhage in 2001. She had suffered a stroke that led to a bleed on her brain, and was given just a one per cent chance of survival.

The actress previously revealed that she suffers from seizures if she doesn’t get eight hours of sleep a night as a knock-on effect of the haemorrhage..

Stone is now a board member for the Barrow Neurological Foundation in the US, which treats brain and spine conditions.