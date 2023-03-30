Sharon Stone says Michael Douglas earned $13m more than her for ‘Basic Instinct’

Sharon Stone has revealed that her Basic Instinct earned $13 million more than her after being cast in the now iconic film.

The actor, who has also starred in blockbusters like Total Recall and Casino, had an early hit with the erotic thriller. Despite landing such a commanding and iconic leading role, Stone says her pay packet for the film lagged behind that of co-star Douglas.

As per UniLad, Stone divulged the information at the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch yesterday (March 28). She told the event: “Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new and he was a very big star.”

She added: “We should think a lot more about what women can do.”

Recalling other moments from her early career that had made an impression on her, Stone remarked that there was a stark bias towards males in the industry.

She said: “When I would go to the set there would be 300 men, and my hair and makeup and dressers were men, when I was doing sex scenes. It was all men and me.”

Continuing to riff on that thought, she added: “And sometimes. I could ask the wardrobe supervisor, who may be a woman, if she wouldn’t mind staying on set while I did that.”

Despite the negative aspect of her first riff, Stone went on to tell audience that things in Hollywood had moved on. “Well, things have changed, and there are women in film now, and I am really grateful,” she added.

It’s not the first time Stone has reflected on her early work. Recently the Catwoman actor, who worked with both Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither of those two stars “misogynistic” in any way.

However, following that clarification, Stone launched a broadside at other male box office stars. “I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up,” she told Variety. “They’re so misogynistic – now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.”