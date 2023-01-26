Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood.

Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.

“I’ve worked with some of the biggest stars in the business, who will literally talk through my close-up,” she told Variety. “They’re so misogynistic – now, that is not Robert De Niro. That is not Joe Pesci, that is not those guys.”

She added: “But I have worked with some really big stars who will literally talk out loud through my close-up, telling me what to do.”

Stone went on, explaining: “They [male leading actors] just will not listen to me, and will not allow me to affect their performance with my performance. That’s not great acting. I mean, I get that you’re great and everybody thinks you’re wonderful. But listening, being present for those fractured moments, is really the human experience.”

The actor finished her thoughts on her experience of acting alongside these stars, saying: “I am not the most popular actor in town, because people don’t want to hear my, as they say, fucking opinions. Maybe because of my devotion, maybe because I’m just kind of a weirdo. But, I’m just in it to be present.”

There have been rumours of on-set tension between Stone and her male co-lead, Michael Douglas, on the set of Basic Instinct for years. Speaking shortly after the movie released, Stone said she deliberately didn’t get to know Douglas too well, so that any tension between the pair behind the scenes could carry through to their performances in front of the camera.

She told Playboy Magazine: “I had met him on two or three occasions in social situations before I tested with him for this movie. I really felt that he and I could have a certain strange, dynamic energy together. I was never comfortable around him, and I don’t think he was comfortable around me.”