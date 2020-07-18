Sharon Stone says she could have benefitted from intimacy coordinators as a young actor

Sharon Stone has said she could have benefitted from having intimacy coordinators on set during her early years as an actor.

Speaking in a new interview, she recalled the time an actor screamed that he couldn’t “see her tits” while she filmed her first ever nude scene.

“They didn’t have [intimacy coordinators] in my day,” Stone told Hollywood star Jake Picking for the August issue of Attitude Magazine. “When I did my first movie, which was Irreconcilable Differences, I had a topless scene. And they didn’t even clear the set.

“Everybody’s on set, like a million people on the set. And I take off my top and this actor screams, ‘Would you get out of the fucking way? I can’t even see her tits.'”

In the 1984 comedy, Stone played an aspiring actor discovered at a hot dog stand. The movie also starred Ryan O’Neal, Shelley Long, and a young Drew Barrymore.

“I [was] so terrified,” she added. “You know when you can hear your heartbeat in your ears? That’s all I could hear. And I hear him scream, ‘Get out of the way. I can’t see her fucking tits.’ I’m just like, talk about no intimacy coordinator.”

Intimacy coordinators have emerged in recent years, featuring on TV series including I May Destroy You and Normal People. The role exists to make actors feel comfortable on set while filming scenes that involve intimacy or nudity.

