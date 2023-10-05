NewsFilm News

Sharon Stone says she suffers from seizures if she doesn’t get eight hours of sleep a night

"I'm a disability hire, and because of that I don't get hired a lot"

By Chris Edwards
Sharon Stone. CREDIT: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

Sharon Stone has revealed that she suffers from seizures if she doesn’t get eight hours of sleep a night.

The Basic Instinct star was given a one percent chance of survival after she suffered a bleed on her brain in 2001. The actress has been taking medication ever since, but admits she’s lost out on a lot of work due to her condition.

“I’ve become more comfortable with publicly saying what’s really happened to me now,’ she told People magazine. “For a long time I wanted to pretend that I was just fine.”

She continued: “I need eight hours of uninterrupted sleep for my brain medication to work so that I don’t have seizures. So I’m a disability hire, and because of that I don’t get hired a lot. These are the things that I’ve been dealing with for the past 22 years, and I am open about that now.

After suffering a bleed on the brain, Stone often found herself “stuttering” and not “seeing correctly”, as well as experiencing some memory loss.

Sharon Stone. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Stone also touched on her divorce from Phil Bronstein in 2001, admitting that she had “lost everything”.

She said: ‘I lost everything. I lost all my money. I lost custody of my child. I lost my career. I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life.

“I never really got most of it back, but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough.”

Elsewhere, Stone peviously revealed that Michael Douglas earned $13 million more than her for being cast in Basic Instinct.

As per UniLad, the actress divulged the information at the New York Women In Film & Television’s 43rd annual Muse Awards lunch in March. She told the event: “Michael Douglas made $14 million. Now, I was new. I was new and he was a very big star.”

She added: “We should think a lot more about what women can do.”

