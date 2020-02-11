Sharon Stone’s Bumble dating profile has finally been restored

Sharon Stone has revealed that her Bumble profile has finally been restored.

The actress was locked out of the dating app in December 2019, because users thought her account was fake.

Many were stunned that the Oscar-nominated actress, who has starred in movies such as Casino, Basic Instinct and Total Recall, genuinely had an account on the app.

Advertisement

She posted an image of the pop-up message on Twitter to raise awareness of her unlikely shut out at the time and wrote: “I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!. Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive!”

Now, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “It’s open now. I’m open for business!”

Stone also said that after turning down several men, she now believes they may have been responsible for originally getting her account blocked.

“I think that I said no to a couple of people that thought that it would be a nice way to be not-so-kind back,” she explained. “I think some people don’t like to hear, ‘No, no I don’t want to go out with you.'”

Advertisement

She added: “It’s going OK. I’m actually having a nice time. I’ve met a couple of nice people and I’ve actually made a couple of nice friends by doing that.”