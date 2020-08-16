‘Shazam!’ director pranks fans with fake trailer for sequel

Shazam! director David F. Sandberg has trolled fans by sharing a fake trailer for the film’s upcoming sequel.

The follow-up to the 2019 film was confirmed last December, and is touted to arrive in 2022.

Although Shazam! 2 hasn’t even started production yet, reviews for the non-existent film have started popping up on reviews site Letterboxd.

Sandberg has taken it upon himself to use these quotes in a fake trailer advertising the new film.

“We haven’t shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd,” he tweeted along with the trailer. “I’m pretty sure that means we’re allowed to start using review quotes for marketing.”

Watch the fake Shazam! 2 trailer below.

We haven't shot Shazam 2 yet but there are already reviews up on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure that means we're allowed to start using review quotes for marketing. pic.twitter.com/q7rj528CDR — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 14, 2020

Recent reviews for Shazam! 2 on Letterboxd include: “Fuck it 5 stars,” “It is good,” and “These reviews are weird as hell. Put this on the poster.”

Shazam! starred Zachary Levi as a kid who finds himself in the body of a superhero. The film earned over $364 million worldwide, as well as getting largely positive reviews – and a sequel was predictably confirmed late last year at Warner Bros.

Alongside Levi, Shazam! starred Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody and Djimon Hounsou. Asher Angel was also in the cast, playing the child host of Shazam.

Shazam! 2 is set to hit cinemas on April 1, 2022.