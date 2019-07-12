Elementary, my dear...

A third instalment of Robert Downey Jr’s Sherlock Holmes franchise is reportedly on the way, some eight years after the sequel hit cinemas.

The Iron Man star appeared as the titular detective for two films directed by Guy Ritchie, which also starred Jude Law as his formidable sidekick Charles Watson.

While a third offering has remained in development limbo, Variety reports that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher will head for the streets of Victorian London as he takes over the franchise from Guy Ritchie.

This comes after Warner Bros confirmed last year that Downey Jr would return for a third film, but refused to reveal if Ritchie would return too.

The first instalment hit cinemas in 2009, while Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows was released in December 2011 and scored an impressive $545.4 million at the worldwide box office.

It also marks one of Downey Jr’s biggest post-Marvel projects to date, after Endgame marked his final appearance as Tony Stark.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final film will see Downey Jr earn “at least” $75million (£57.5m) for his part, thanks to a “back end” deal.

NME awarded Avengers: Endgame a five-star review upon its release, calling it “probably the best comic book movie ever”