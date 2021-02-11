Shia LaBeouf denies “each and every” abuse allegation from FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf has reportedly denied “each and every” allegation from FKA Twigs.

Back in December, the singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, accused LaBeouf of “relentless abuse” while they were in a relationship in 2019, suing him for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

According to People, LaBeouf’s legal team has said he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”

The actor’s lawyers went on to say that Barnett’s sexual battery claims should be dismissed as “none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual” and denied the musician had suffered any injuries or damages.

The document obtained by the publication reportedly asks Barnett to be ordered to pay Shia LaBeouf’s legal costs.

Twigs recently opened up about her experience on Louis Theroux’s Grounded podcast, saying she wanted to speak out “because it is something in society that’s a really big problem and it’s really common, but for some reason, we don’t talk about it”.

She added: “People often ask the victim or survivor, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’, instead of asking the abuser, ‘Why are you holding someone hostage through abusive behaviour?’

“It’s a fair question for you to ask me, but it puts a lot on me. It puts a lot on victims and survivors.”

Weeks after Twigs initially accused LaBeouf of abuse, his lawyer said the actor was looking to enter a rehab facility to address his addiction and psychological issues.