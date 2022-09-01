Shia LaBeouf joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

Shia LaBeouf has joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s new film Megalopolis.

The actor has been cast in an undisclosed lead role in the forthcoming feature, per Giant Freakin’ Robot.

The film shoot is set to begin this autumn, and alongside LaBeouf the film stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Aubrey Plaza and more.

A logline for Megalopolis reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf recently admitted the depiction of his father as an abusive man in the film Honey Boy was “fucking nonsense”.

The 2019 film, which was written by LaBeouf, was said to be based on his his relationship with his father, whom he portrayed in the movie.

“Here’s a man who I’ve done vilified on a grand scale,” the actor said (via The Independent). “I wrote this narrative, which was just fucking nonsense.

“My dad was so loving to me my whole life. Fractured, sure. Crooked, sure. Wonky, for sure. But never was not loving, never was not there. He was always there… and I’d done a world press tour about how fucked he was as a man.

“Honey Boy is basically a big ‘woe is me’ story about how fucked my father is, and I wronged him. I remember getting on the phone with him, and him being like, ‘I never read this stuff in the script you sent.’ Because I didn’t put that shit in there.”

LaBeouf also addressed allegations of abuse levelled against him by FKA twigs, admitting he “hurt that woman” and said he was a “pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being”.