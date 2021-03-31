Showcase Cinemas announces reopening plan for May

Showcase Cinemas has announced plans to reopen cinemas in England and Scotland in May.

The chain confirmed the news in keeping with the government’s plan to loosen coronavirus restrictions, with a tentative May 17 date.

“It’s fair to say it’s been a while since our guests were able to experience films where they are meant to be seen – the big screen,” said Showcase Cinemas General Manager Mark Barlow.

“We’re really excited to welcome you all back from 17th May, with an amazing line up of films.”

New titles set to be screened at Showcase venues in England and Scotland include Peter Rabbit 2, Croods 2, Hotel Transylvania 4, Jungle Cruise, Cruella and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Barlow continued: “Our staff and customers’ health has been and will continue to be our top priority. We were delighted with the feedback received from our guests on the safety measures we implemented when we reopened our cinemas last year, under our Be Showcase Safe programme.

“It will again be in place when we reopen to ensure our guests feel as comfortable as possible at all Showcase cinema locations.”

The newly announced plan will not include branches in Ireland and Wales.

BFI chief executive Ben Roberts confirmed last month that cinemas across the UK were eyeing a May reopening date. “We are starting to consider reopening dates. In terms of everyone forecasting, May feels reasonable. Could be earlier, could be later.

“We do know there’s a march forward now,” he added.