Showcase cinemas have announced that they’re cutting their capacities in half across cinemas in the UK and US amid continuing coronavirus concerns.

The move comes in order to allow for empty seats between customers, helping to stop the spread of the virus, as Deadline report.

Greater quantities of hand sanitiser are also being made available at cinemas, while staff will be educated in the Covid-19 virus and surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus

Showcase have asked staff to stay home if they are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus, and if any customer at their cinemas appears to be showing symptoms, they’ll be “respectfully asked to leave the premises”.

“The health and safety of our staff and guests is of the utmost importance to us at Showcase Cinemas, and we are continuing to follow the most up-to-date advice from all specialist parties,” Showcase said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak is having massive repercussions for the film industry. The US box office looks set to record its lowest weekend takings in over 20 years due to the virus, while it was revealed yesterday that coronavirus is set to cost the film industry $20 billion.

Losses have already exceeding $7 billion (£5.7bn) after production on a number of big titles have had production suspended or their release dates postponed.

Among those completed films that will now be released at a later date are A Quiet Place II and Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond, No Time To Die.

See a list of all the films and TV shows suspended due to Coronavirus here.