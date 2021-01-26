Check out an exclusive clip from Sia’s directorial debut ‘Music’

A new clip from Sia‘s forthcoming directorial debut Music has just been released – check it out below.

The new extract sees Leslie Odom Jr.’s character Ebo explain to Kate Hudson’s character Zu how Maddie Ziegler, who plays the titular character, a young girl on the autism spectrum, sees the world differently.

Check out the new clip here:

Sia was criticised last year by the autistic community for casting Ziegler in the role instead of working with an actor with experience of autism.

The musician recently said her casting decision was “nepotism” more than ableism. “I realised it wasn’t ableism,” she said on The Sunday Project, after also being criticised for consulting with the organisation Autism Speaks on the film, which has been widely condemned within the autistic community for spreading misinformation, its negative characterisation of the condition in promotional materials, and its practices.

“I mean, it is ableism I guess as well, but it’s actually nepotism because I can’t do a project without her. I don’t want to. I wouldn’t make art if it didn’t include her.”

Last year Sia had said she had tried to work with an autistic actor, but they had “found it unpleasant and stressful”. When an autistic actor replied saying they could have managed the role, Sia told them: “Maybe you’re just a bad actor.”

She later reflected on her response, noting that she “should have just shut up”.

Signature Entertainment will be releasing Music on February 15.