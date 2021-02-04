Sia adds warning label to ‘Music’ apologising to Autism community

Sia has addressed the controversy surrounded her film Music, and has added a warning label to the movie.

In a series of now-deleted tweets posted in the wake of the film’s Golden Globe nominations last night, the musician and director apologised to the Autism community and explained the disclaimer that would appear before screenings of the film.

“I promise, have been listening,” Sia began, per Variety. “The motion picture MUSIC will, moving forward, have this warning at the head of the movie: ‘MUSIC in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people.

“‘There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help w meltdown safety.’”

Sia then followed the reading of the warning by posting a tweet simply reading, “I’m sorry.” suspected to be addressed to members of the autism community.

“I plan to remove the restraint scenes from all future printings,” Sia continued. “I listened to the wrong people and that is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not wide enough.”

Sia has since deleted her Twitter account overnight.

At the end of last year, the artist reflected on the way she handled criticism of her film.

“Looking back, I should have just shut up; I know that now,” she said. “It was three in the morning, and even though I have a rule that I don’t do anything emotional past midnight, I fucked up this time.”