Sia’s ‘Music’ and Rudy Giuliani win big at this year’s ‘Razzies’

Sia‘s autism drama Music took home the most Golden Raspberry Awards at yesterday’s (April 23) event, with other winners including Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell.

The 41st annual awards – also known as the Razzies – is a tongue-in-cheek response to the Oscars which honours the worst films of the year. Recent winners include Cats and The Emoji Movie.

Sia’s directorial debut, which was panned by critics upon its release earlier this year, won three awards in total including Worst Actress (for Kate Hudson), Worst Supporting Actress (for Maddie Ziegler), and Sia herself took home the Worst Director gong.

Music faced a lot of criticism upon its release, with many upset by Sia’s decision to cast a non-autistic actor to play an autistic role.

A petition launched to rescind the film’s Golden Globe nominations called it “severely ableist” and said it “contributes to harmful stereotypes of autistic people”.

Nina Skov Jensen and Rosanna Katajia, who describe themselves as “autistic” and “autism ally” respectively wrote in the official description of the petition: “Sia has claimed the movie is a ‘love letter to the autism community’, however, the music segments are filled with strobing lights, colours, loud sounds, and quick camera movements, which is very overstimulating.

“About 1 in 4 autistic people have epilepsy, so the movie can cause seizures and is also very uncomfortable for those without it. Despite making the movie ‘for’ autistic people, Sia has made it in such a way that a majority of us will be unable to watch it.”

Sia later addressed the controversy surrounded the film, apologising to the autism community and adding a warning label to the movie.

Another big winner at this year’s Razzies was Rudy Giuliani who earned two awards for his appearance in Borat Subsequent Movefilm.

The former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s personal lawyer won Worst Supporting Actor, beating out fellow nominees like Shia LaBeouf (The Tax Collector), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Iron Mask), Bruce Willis (Breach, Hard Kill, and Survive The Night), and Chevy Chase (The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee).

He also took home the award for Worst Screen Combo, which he won in collaboration with his trouser zipper. He bagged the award ahead of Robert Downey Jr. and his utterly unconvincing “Welsh” accent in Doolittle; Harrison Ford and CGI “dog” in The Call Of The Wild; Lauren Lapkus and David Spade in The Wrong Missy; and Adam Sandler and his grating simpleton voice in Hubie Halloween.

See the full list of winners below:

WORST PICTURE

Absolute Proof

365 Days

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Music

WORST ACTOR

Mike Lindell (The “My Pillow” Guy) – Absolute Proof

Robert Downey, Jr. – Dolittle

Michele Morrone – 365 Days

Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween

David Spade – The Wrong Missy

WORST ACTRESS

Kate Hudson – Music

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl’s The Witches

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream

Lauren Lapkus – The Wrong Missy

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 Days

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maddie Ziegler – Music

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Rudy Giuliani (As “Himself”) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Shia LaBeouf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron Mask

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill and Survive The Night

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing “Welsh” Accent – Dolittle

Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call Of The Wild

Lauren Lapkus & David Spade – The Wrong Missy

Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice – Hubie Halloween

WORST DIRECTOR

Sia – Music

Charles Band – All three Barbie & Kendra movies

Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes – 365 Days

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy

WORST SCREENPLAY

365 Days

All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hillbilly Elegy

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Dolittle (Remake)

365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)

Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid)

Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)