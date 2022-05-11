‘Sicario’ star Josh Brolin shares update on third film

Sicario star Josh Brolin has shared an update on the forthcoming third film in the franchise.

The actor, who plays Matt Graver in the action-thriller franchise, recently said that a second sequel is “at the forefront of all of our minds” for those involved.

Sicario was released in 2015 and was a critical and commercial success, with a sequel then following in 2018 called Day of the Soldado which was directed by Stefano Sollima, taking over from Denis Villeneuve.

“I just don’t know when we’ll do it. We may be 80,” Brolin said of a potential Sicario 3 while in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

“But it’s very much at the forefront of all of our minds,” he continued. “It’s been written and it’s been rewritten. So it’s out there. We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it. So don’t give up!”

Brolin and Villeneuve most recently worked together on Dune – the second part is currently filming.

Villeneuve recently gave fans an update on what to expect in the new film, saying the sequel is “another beautiful journey in the desert again”.

He continued: “It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy. It’s a movie that will be more cinematic.”

Dune, which concludes at the halfway point of Frank Herbert’s novel, stars Brolin alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and David Dastmalchian.