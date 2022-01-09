Sidney Poitier documentary on its way, produced by Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is producing a documentary for Apple about Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier.

Poitier, who was the first Black man to win the Best Actor Oscar, died earlier this week aged 94. His death was confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, Fred Mitchell.

According to Deadline, Apple has been working on a documentary about the Oscar-winning actor for more than a year with Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing.

The in-depth film, which Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment, will take a deep dive into the life of the great Poitier with the participation of his family.

Poitier won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies Of The Field. Additionally, he was nominated for a further two Oscars, 10 Golden Globes and six BAFTAs. He was hailed as one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

During an expansive career, Poitier starred in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In The Heat Of The Night, To Sir, With Love, Sneakers, The Defiant Ones, and A Raisin In The Sun.